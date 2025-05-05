© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
American family appears to have been mistakenly targeted in raid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

An American woman and her daughters were targeted last week in a raid in their Oklahoma City home, even though the Department of Homeland Security told KFOR-TV that the target was the previous occupants of the home.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Patrick Jaicomo, who has reached out to the family about filing a lawsuit. He’s a lawyer with the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit public interest law firm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
