© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

John Waters on comedy and the continuing appeal of 'Pink Flamingos'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
John Waters attends the 50th Chaplin Awards Gala, honoring Pedro Almodovar, at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
/
John Waters attends the 50th Chaplin Awards Gala, honoring Pedro Almodovar, at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New editions of John Waters‘ screenplays for “Pink Flamingos,” “Desperate Living,” and “Flamingos Forever” were released this week.

Host Celeste Headlee catches up with the subversive Baltimore filmmaker.

Book excerpt: ‘Pink Flamingos’

By John Waters

“Pink Flamingos” by John Waters. Published by Picador, May 27, 2025. Copyright © 1988, 1996, 2005 by John Waters. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now