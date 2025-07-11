© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Federal appeals court blocks 'click to cancel' rule

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

A federal court unsubscribed from the Federal Trade Commission’s ‘click to cancel’ rule that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. Just days before it was supposed to go into effect, the rule was struck down by an appeals court in St. Louis.

Economics researcher Neale Mahoney speaks with Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about the economic outcomes of this decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now