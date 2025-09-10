© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
How the Supreme Court is shaping executive power

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

The Supreme Court this week sided with the Trump Administration numerous times in emergency docket cases, when the court considers a case on a faster track without weighing in on the merits.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Kate Shaw about the impact on executive power. Shaw is a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a host of the Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
