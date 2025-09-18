© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for September 21, 2025

Published September 18, 2025 at 9:42 AM EDT
Photo: composer Reena Esmail
Photo courtesy of the artist's website
Photo: composer Reena Esmail

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Reena Esmail’s Saans began as a gift — a piano trio woven from the slow movement of her clarinet concerto, reimagined for a dear friend’s wedding. But over time, it became something more personal, tying together friendship, love, and the quiet breath of life that music can carry across time and distance.

Then: There’s a particular kind of memory that holds fast — not the dramatic, but the quietly beautiful. In Sunday, Shelley Washington writes from the memory of one perfect, unremarkable afternoon: reading, wandering, doing nothing. It’s a bittersweet portrait of stillness, written just before everything changed.

Also featured this week are works by Ahmed Alabaca, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Judith Ring, Narong Prangcharoen, Baljinder Sekhon, Margaret Brouwer, Peter Wilson, Gareth Farr, and Peter Van Zandt Lane. Performances by the Danish String Quartet, clarinetist Karel Dohnal, the Janáček Philharmonic Ostrava, Latitude 49, Ember Trio, flutist Lina Andonovska, pianist Alex Raineri, Heare Ensemble, steel pan player Dave Gerhart, the Los Angeles Percussion Quartet, ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Riot Ensemble, Les Percussions de Strasbourg, Duo AYA, and Ensemble Vim.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Sekstur from Vendsyssel / The Peat Dance (Traditional Music)

Ahmed Alabaca’s Ascension

You Are Free by Sarah Kirkland Snider

Reena Esmail’s Saans

All You Can Do Is Hang On For Dear Life by Judith Ring

Narong Prangcharoen’s Bencharong

Passageways by Baljinder Sekhon

Hour 2

Pluto by Margaret Brouwer

Peter Wilson’s String Trio

Sunday by Shelley Washington

Gareth Farr’s Kembang Suling

(p)neumes by Peter Van Zandt Lane

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
