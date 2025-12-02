Dr. Oz on Trump administration's health policy

Attempts are being made in Congress to work out how to advance a vote on health care subsidies and whether to extend them. This comes as Medicare open enrollment closes at the end of this weekend.

With so much healthcare policy news swirling, host Scott Tong is joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, for a wide-ranging discussion on health policy and Medicare news.

