What it was like to watch Alysa Liu's 'unbelievable' gold medal skate and U.S. women's hockey claims another gold

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Rachel TreismanBrian Mann
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR is bringing you the latest from Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games. Join host A Martínez along with NPR general assignment reporter Rachel Treisman as they break down the couples of ice dancing. Member station WUNC producer Josh Sullivan tells us who and what to look for as women's snowboarding gets underway. And NPR's "Short Wave" host Emily Kwong breaks down the physics behind "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's quadruple axels.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
US / World2026 Winter OlympicsNPR Top Stories
