© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

911 calls reveal overcrowding, medical neglect and death at ICE's largest detention center

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT

Camp East Montana sits at the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert outside El Paso, Texas, on the Fort Bliss U.S. Army base. Once the site of an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II, the facility is under scrutiny after an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered a series of deaths there.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with AP global investigative reporter Michael Biesecker.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now