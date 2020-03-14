25 New Coronavirus Cases Include Two In Manatee County, Third State Death - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

25 New Coronavirus Cases Include Two In Manatee County, Third State Death

A 67-year-old woman is being treated for coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She's one of two new cases in Manatee County reported by the Florida Department of Health early Saturday. Wikimedia Commons

The state Department of Health early Saturday reported 25 more cases of the coronavirus, with most of the patients in South Florida. Manatee County reported two new cases, while a third Floridian has died from the disease.

Broward County had nine of the new cases, while six were in Miami-Dade County and three were in Palm Beach County.

In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County added two cases. One, a 67-year-old woman whose case is associated with domestic travel, is being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The other is a 62-year-old woman whose case is not travel related. She has been placed in isolation.

A 50-year-old New York resident is also being treated at Sarasota Memorial. His case led to 16 employees having to self-isolate before they could be tested.

A 68-year-old Orange County woman died in California after returning from a trip to Asia, the Department of Health said.

The announcement of the new cases came hours after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he was prohibiting visitation at Broward County long-term care facilities for 30 days.

The highly contagious virus, which started late last year in China, can be particularly dangerous for seniors and people with other health conditions.

But the newly reported cases ranged from two 19-year-olds in Broward County to an 83-year-old in Broward.

DeSantis also has declared a state of emergency as efforts continue to combat the spread of the respiratory virus, known as COVID-19.

In all, Florida has had 70 cases of Florida residents who were diagnosed in the state.

Another six Florida residents have been diagnosed and isolated outside of the state.

And seven non-Florida residents have been diagnosed and are being treated here. The latest is a 69-year old man visiting from Europe who tested positive in Alachua County.