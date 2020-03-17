300 Pinellas Poll Workers Don't Show Up, But Few Election Day Issues - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

300 Pinellas Poll Workers Don’t Show Up, But Few Election Day Issues

A woman at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office today in LArgo drops off her mail ballot wearing a mask. Health officials say masks do not help prevent the spread of the virus. Steve Newborn/WUSF Public Media

Few delays were reported at polling places in Pinellas County today, even after about 300 poll workers didn’t show up this morning over fears about COVID-19.

At the mail ballot drop-off line at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office in Largo, there was a steady stream of cars. With at least one woman wearing a medical mask while dropping off her mail-in ballot.

RELATED: Latest On Coronavirus: Smooth Primary Expected, Drive-Through Testing, Fifth Florida Death, And More

Poll workers have been outside collecting ballots for 10 days and they’ve had a steady amount of traffic coming through.

Dustin Chase, the spokesman for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, said about 300 poll workers who were scared off by the coronavirus didn’t show up for work this morning.

RELATED: WUSF Offers Special Live Coverage For Florida Primaries

He said the elections office was proactive and approached the county yesterday, concerned about that possibility. The county supplied additional people who had emergency training to fill in at the polls.