4th Of July Celebrations Continue Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Fourth of July celebrations across the country are being cancelled amidst the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and most of the Tampa Bay region is following suit.
But some communities have found alternative ways to keep their events going while still following social distancing and other coronavirus prevention guidelines.
WUSF's Alysia Cruz talks about the 4th of July drive-in fireworks at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
In Sarasota County, North Port’s Freedom Festival and Nathan Benderson Park’s Fireworks on the Lake have become drive-in events.
Each car at the Benderson event Friday night will have a designated area to park and, with lots at only 50% capacity, parking passes are limited and must be purchased in advance.
“When you come, please just follow the rules. It’s not just for yourself, but it’s for everybody else around you. So wear a mask and stay in your area,” said Stephen Rodriguez, CEO of Benderson Park’s management company. “And let’s keep this a fun and safe evening. And again, remember that we’re here celebrating our nation’s independence.”
The annual fireworks at Largo Central Park have been cancelled, so the city is hosting a Drive-By Salute to Neighbors instead.
City officials and members of the police and fire departments will be driving through neighborhoods behind a patriotic float Saturday morning, starting at 10 a.m.
“We will be socially distancing and wearing our masks, encouraging people to stand on their front porches and do not approach the vehicles,” said Kara Piehl, Largo’s special events coordinator. “We won’t be passing out anything. It’s just spreading cheer and joy.”
According to the National Fireworks Association, cancellations have also caused a major increase in the purchase of fireworks for personal enjoyment.
Under legislation passed and signed into law earlier this year, Floridians can now legally buy stronger fireworks for use on three holidays, including Independence Day.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who doubles as the state fire marshal, says people need to be careful if using the higher-powered explosives.
“Fireworks used in the wrong way are deadly. Make sure you have a fire extinguisher nearby. Make sure your pets are in a safe place,” he said. “There are just a number of things that, left unchecked, could lead to disastrous outcomes.”
Additional reporting by Tom Urban, News Service of Florida