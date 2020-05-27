60 Florida COVID-19 Deaths Reported Wednesday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

USF Announces Online-Only Classes After Thanksgiving
As of Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 52,634 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 379 cases since Tuesday.
The department recorded 66 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.
The daily report from the Florida Department of Health includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
State health officials also reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,319.
It was the first day that there were 60 or more deaths statewide since May 8, when 69 deaths were recorded.
According to the health department’s daily report, 12 of the deaths recorded Wednesday were in the Tampa Bay area:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
