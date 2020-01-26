 80 Reptiles Caught In Miami Super Bowl Burmese Python Hunt - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

80 Reptiles Caught In Miami Super Bowl Burmese Python Hunt

Associated Press
January 26, 2020 02:34 PM
A total of 80 pythons were caught during the 10-day Python Bowl. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami’s 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

The game’s organizing committee promoted the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest for hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel won an ATV for capturing eight pythons and Tom Rahill won $2,000 for bagging the heaviest snake — a 62-pounder.

The pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. Their population may exceed 100,000.

Ira Glass Tickets on Sale Now tile ads 250 x 208-01
Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Gasparilla Beads: Saturday's Treasure, Sunday's Environmental Headache


Read more

Florida’s First-Ever State Resilience Ofﬁcer Is In Listening Mode


Read more

Miami’s Plan To Survive Impacts Of Climate Change: Figure Out A Way To Pay For It


Read more