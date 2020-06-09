800K Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Sarasota Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

800K Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Sarasota Bay

More than 800,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Sarasota Bay after a wastewater pipe broke in Bradenton earlier this month.

The spill happened while a contractor was excavating for a construction project at 34th Street West and 60th Avenue on June 2.

About 1.2 million gallons of sewage flowed into storm water drains which carried it to a retention pond, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Manatee County officials told the state that more than 800 thousand gallons of sewage mixed with pond water eventually made it into Sarasota Bay.

The pipe was repaired and officials worked to recover wastewater from the pond. Manatee County officials are collecting samples in Sarasota Bay to determine the impact of the spill. Those who live in the area have been notified.