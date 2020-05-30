927 New COVID-19 Cases Brings Florida’s Total To 55,424 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

927 New COVID-19 Cases Brings Florida’s Total To 55,424

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 55,424 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 927 cases since Friday.

The health department recorded 138 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

State health officials reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths since Friday, bringing the total deaths to 2,447.

According to the Florida Department of Health, three of Saturday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:

In Hillsborough County: an 85-year-old man and a 88-year-old woman

In Manatee County: an 81-year-old woman

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, May 29:

Hillsborough: 2,129 (2,070 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,262 (1,212 local, 50 non-resident)

Manatee: 1,037 (1,030 local, 7 non-resident)

Polk: 1,005 (994 local, 11 non-resident)

Sarasota: 629 (612 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 381 (371 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 113 (109 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

May 22: 776 / 46

May 21: 1,204 / 48

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

