927 New COVID-19 Cases Brings Florida’s Total To 55,424 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Protests Turn Violent In Tampa In Response To George Floyd Killing
Read more
The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 55,424 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 927 cases since Friday.
The health department recorded 138 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.
The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
State health officials reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths since Friday, bringing the total deaths to 2,447.
According to the Florida Department of Health, three of Saturday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, May 29:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give