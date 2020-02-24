 A Uniform Switch: Bucs To Unveil New Look In April - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

A Uniform Switch: Bucs To Unveil New Look In April

Carl Lisciandrello
February 24, 2020 11:57 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a video announcing it is redesigning its uniform for the 2020 season. TWITTER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who have been clamoring for the team to rid itself of the uniforms they’ve worn since 2014 will be getting their wish.

Weeks after teasing to such a change, the team announced in a Twitter video that it will usher in the new decade with new uniforms to be unveiled in April.

The video goes through the progression of uniforms, from Lee Roy Selmon’s creamsicle No. 63 jersey from the team’s inception in 1976, to the 1997 redesign (the video features Simeon Rice’s No. 97 worn during the Bucs’ 2002 Super Bowl championship season), to its current iteration featuring the dark pewter color and uniform numbers that resemble a digital clock – and drawing wide criticism from fans.

This uniform change will be the fourth in the team’s history, and based on the video, it would appear the Bucs might be going back to the primary red jersey color it wore prior to its most recent switch.

One major question that remains, however, is whether the Bucs will pay homage to its original orange jerseys – either by including the color in its new look, or just breaking out the original “Bucco Bruce” on Throwback weeks.

The announcement has drawn plenty of response on social media:

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
BayCare - February, 2020 - posts
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

New Law To Ensure All Florida Officers Are Allowed To Park Marked Cars At Home


Read more

Groveland Four Honored In Monument Unveiled In Lake County


Read more

Researchers Say Neurotoxin Helps Explain Indian River Lagoon Dolphin Deaths


Read more