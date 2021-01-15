AdventHealth Delays Some Elective Surgeries As COVID Stretches Resources - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

AdventHealth Delays Some Elective Surgeries As COVID Stretches Resources

AdventHealth Market CEO Brian Adams. AdventHealth.

AdventHealth is delaying some elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to stretch hospital resources in Central Florida. As of noon on Thursday, 7,700 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s a 10% increase from 10 days ago.

NPR Tool: Federal Data Reveal Which Hospitals Are Dangerously Full. Is Yours?

AdventHealth market CEO Brian Adams said the hospital is still doing some elective surgeries.

“But we are reviewing those elective surgeries that would require an intensive care stay post procedure as we want to make sure we have our bed availability for our sickest patients,” said Adams.

“So if your surgery is elective and it can be delayed, you’ll be connecting with your physician.”

Adams said AdventHealth has had to transfer patients to hospitals with more ICU beds, as well as move staff to different hospitals.

“There are times where patients need a higher level of care and we do move them from one hospital to another. But we do also move staff between those facilities and our expert physicians so we can care for patients where they are,” he said.

Fifty-three hospitals statewide report having zero intensive care unit beds available, including nine in the Orlando region: Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

AdventHealth Ocala in Marion County is also out of ICU beds.

According to the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force Report on Florida, 18 hospitals statewide have reported shortages of equipment and 24 hospitals have staff shortages.