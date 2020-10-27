After Mexico Landfall, Zeta Expected To Re-Intensify En Route To Gulf Coast - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

After Mexico Landfall, Zeta Expected To Re-Intensify En Route To Gulf Coast

Zeta is now a tropical storm after making landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late Monday night, but it is forecast to once again become a Category 1 hurricane on a path toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.

The western Florida Panhandle is under a tropical storm warning, and hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts as Zeta tracks northeast – with impacts felt as early as Wednesday.

As of early Tuesday morning, Zeta was located about 85 miles east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico, and moving to the northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds had fallen to 70 mph following Monday night’s landfall – which brought high winds and heavy rains to Mexico’s Caribbean coast — but forecasters say Zeta should regain hurricane status as moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico later in the day.

Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said tropical storm-force winds are likely to arrive in the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday night. The fast-moving storm could also produce between 2 and 4 feet of storm surge.

Hawthorne said isolated tornadoes are also possible as soon as Wednesday afternoon lasting into the night before spreading into Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday.

Some areas of flooding are possible, Hawthorne said, although Zeta’s fast movement should make freshwater flooding less severe than seen with Hurricane Sally in September.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This is only topped by 2005, which had 28 named storms.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.