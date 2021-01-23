 After Website Crash, Pinellas Coronavirus Vaccine Appointments Fill Up Quickly - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
After Website Crash, Pinellas Coronavirus Vaccine Appointments Fill Up Quickly

Carl Lisciandrello
January 23, 2021 04:34 PM
Pinellas County Department of Health

After technical issues resulted in a nearly four-hour delay in accepting coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 65 and older on Saturday, Pinellas County filled its allotment of vaccines.

Earlier this week, county officials announced they would make 8,000 appointments available through the Patient Portal online platform starting at 10 a.m.

But about 40 minutes later, the county health department said that due to high demand, the vendor that runs the portal reported a national outage.

Access to the portal was restored and went live again at 1:45 p.m., but the allotment was filled just before 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The health department suggests that those who were unable to schedule an appointment should still create an account at patientportalfl.com to ease future scheduling.

Officials say residents should check the Pinellas County vaccine website for update on when more appointments will be made available.

Tags: Latest WUSF News

