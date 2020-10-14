Alabama Coach Saban, AD Byrne Test Positive For COVID - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Alabama Coach Saban, AD Byrne Test Positive For COVID

Nick Saban, shown in a 2019 photo, says he immediately left the football building to isolate at home after getting his diagnosis. NPR

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.

Saban says he “immediately left work and isolated at home.” He said he had to take another PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee Alabama’s preparations for the game.

The news comes as No. 10-ranked Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after a reported 19 Gators tested positive for the virist.

The SEC also postponed the Missouri-Vanderbilt game on Monday. Vanderbilt cited a shortage of available scholarship players due to the quarantining of individuals with positive COVID-19 tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.