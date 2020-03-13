Andrew Gillum Present In Hotel Room Where Another Man Possibly Overdosed - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Andrew Gillum Present In Hotel Room Where Another Man Possibly Overdosed

Andrew Gillum, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Florida, speaks during a campaign rally attended by Former President Barack Obama, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky Associated Press

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was in a South Florida hotel room last night where a man had a possible drug overdose. Gillum was the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2018.

According to the Miami Beach police incident report, first responders arrived at a South Florida hotel after a call about a possible heart attack. When police arrived, one man was being treated and in stable condition as he was being prepped to go to a hospital.

A third person relayed that he arrived to the hotel room and saw the man in distress and Gillum throwing up in the bathroom. The report says Gillum appeared to be “under the influence” and that drugs were present in the hotel room. The report does not say Gillum had used the drugs or that they were ever in his possession.

In a written statement, Gillum said, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU