Another 11,600 People Test Positive For Coronavirus In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Another 11,600 People Test Positive For Coronavirus In Florida

A day after Florida wrapped up a week where a number of new records for COVID-19 cases were set in the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported another 11,682 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

That includes 2,285 people in the Tampa Bay area testing positive since Friday, and brings the total number of cases to 1,193,165. It’s the fourth straight day the number of new cases in the state was more than 11,500.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 156,425 tests Friday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.35% were positive. It’s the sixth straight day the positivity rate was above 8%.

Statewide, the deaths of 74 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 20,764.

Eight deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including three in Pasco County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 5,086 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

That number has consistently been above 5,000 since Tuesday, but was down almost 100 since the same time Friday. The number of people hospitalized in the greater Tampa Bay region for COVID-19 was down 27 to 1,087.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 19):

Positive Tests – 1,193,165

Deaths – 20,764

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,682 | Deaths – 74

Positive Tests – 11,682 | Deaths – 74 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,285| Deaths – 8

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 156,425| Positivity Rate – 8.35%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96