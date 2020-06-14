Another 2,000 In Florida Test Positive For COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Another 2,000 In Florida Test Positive For COVID-19

Florida Department of Health

Another 2,000 new cases of coronavirus was reported in Florida Sunday, the second-highest number of positive tests reported in a single day statewide since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.

A total of 2,016 new cases were reported Sunday, following a record-breaking number of news cases on Saturday: 2,581. It continued a several-day-long trend of significantly more new cases.

Statewide, 2,931 people have died as a result of COVID-19, with state health officials reporting 6 more deaths Sunday. None of the reported deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 369 more people tested positive in the Tampa Bay area, the second-highest number of cases in a day. The previous high, of 492 cases, was reported Saturday.

Pinellas County reported 132 new cases, the highest among local counties.

Overall, the state has tallied 75,568 coronavirus cases. The “overall” rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 is 5.4 percent, but that rate rose to 6.2 percent on June 11, according to a DOH statement.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

This report relies only on state Health Department data. Several other reports calculate totals using additional information, such as medical examiner death reports or the number of positive tests for anti-bodies to the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the week’s climb in cases could be attributed to more testing.

University of South Florida Public Health Professor Marissa Levine recently told WUSF that some people take comfort in the knowledge that while testing is increasing, the rate of positive cases remains around five percent. However, these rising case counts are also cause for caution.

“The issue is, what it’s also telling us is that COVID is still in our community. And it wouldn’t take much for it to rapidly increase, especially if people let their guards down completely,” Levine said.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Sunday, June 14:

Hillsborough: 3,613

Pinellas: 2,235

Manatee: 1,377

Polk: 1,466

Sarasota: 767

Pasco: 521

Hernando: 140

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 14: 2,016/6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

