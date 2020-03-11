 Another Cruise Cleared To Dock In Florida After Virus Tests - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Another Cruise Cleared To Dock In Florida After Virus Tests

March 11, 2020 08:25 AM
istock

Another Princess cruise ship has been cleared by federal health authorities to dock in Florida after testing of two crew members cleared them of the new coronavirus and a “no sail” order was lifted. 

A Princess Cruises spokeswoman said Tuesday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the Caribbean Princess permission to enter port after the tests came back negative.

The ship is set to dock Wednesday at Port Everglades.

Passengers were ordered to remain aboard earlier this week after U.S. authorities were alerted that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for the new virus.

