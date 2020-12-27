Arctic Chill Coming To A Gradual End Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Arctic Chill Coming To A Gradual End Across Tampa Bay

The greater Tampa Bay region will soon see the last of this brutally cold Christmas blast, with a gradual return to more Florida-like December weather.

Portions of Pasco County to the north are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. as temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 20s across the Nature Coast and in the upper 30s to lower 40s to the south.

However, the National Weather Service says Sunday will not bring the unseasonably chilly conditions that have lingered since a cold front moved through the region Christmas Eve.

Shifting winds from the south and southeast are generating clouds starting in the south and mark the start of a warming trend, forecasters say.

Temperatures across the region will remain below normal, ranging in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A return to warmer weather begins on Monday thanks to a high pressure system in the Atlantic moving in from the east. Highs will be in the low 70s, and it will set the stage for a pleasant week through Thursday night, when forecasters say the next cold front will produce the next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms.