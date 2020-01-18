Arguments Set In Tampa 'PIP' Payment Dispute - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Arguments Set In Tampa ‘PIP’ Payment Dispute

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments April 1 in a dispute about how much State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. should pay to a firm that provided MRI services to auto-accident victims.

The Supreme Court issued an order Friday scheduling arguments in the case that pits State Farm against MRI Associates of Tampa, which does business as Park Place MRI.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal in 2018 ruled in favor of State Farm in the case, which centered on 19 MRI claims for people who were injured in auto accidents in 2013 and had personal-injury protection coverage.

The insurer paid portions of the bills submitted for the MRIs, limiting the payments to a schedule of charges in the state’s so-called PIP law.

The MRI firm challenged the insurer’s payment decision.

While the 2nd District Court of Appeal sided with State Farm, it also asked the Supreme Court to resolve the issues in the case, a step known as certifying a question of “great public importance.”