Why Boozy Pig owner Andrew Tambuzzo bought a herd of swine

It’s one thing to know how the sausage gets made. It’s another thing to buy the pigs that become the sausage. But that’s what Andrew Tambuzzo recently did.

Andrew is the founder and owner of The Boozy Pig Butchery & Kitchen in Tampa, which has locations in South Tampa and Davis Islands. In addition to selling pork products to the public, Boozy supplies meat to dozens of restaurants, hotels and other wholesale clients. To ensure the quality of his supply, Andrew recently purchased around 50 pigs of his own. They live on a farm in Pasco County.

Buying livestock for your restaurant may sound extreme, but Andrew comes from a foodie family. His late grandfather Giuseppe Tambuzzo owned Tip Top Grocery Store in Ybor City, and his cousin John Barbie’s Tip Top Canning Co. was featured on The Zest earlier this year.

Dalia met up with Andrew at the Boozy Pig’s South Tampa location as lunch hour was winding down. (They sat at a table that, moments earlier, had been occupied by former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.) In this conversation, Andrew explains why buying the pigs was important to him, how pork products are made (buckle up!) and ways to make flavorful meals from less expensive cuts of meat.

