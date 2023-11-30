© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Bonus episode: The city of Tampa needs your recipes for its Soulwalk Community Cookbook

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
Tampa’s Soulwalk is a trail linking historic sites that tell the story of the city’s communities of color. The city is creating a companion cookbook, and they need your input.

The holidays are a great time to gather family recipes, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell you about the City of Tampa’s Soulwalk Community Cookbook.

Tampa’s Soulwalk is a trail linking historic sites that tell the story of the city’s communities of color. The city is creating a companion cookbook, and they need your input. You have until the end of the year to submit recipes online at tampa.gov/soulwalk. Submission forms are also available at local libraries and City of Tampa community centers.

You don’t have to live within Tampa city limits to participate, and you don’t need to be Black, as long as your recipe reflects Black or African-American cuisine. Ida Walker and Tina Wright are part of the team behind the Soulwalk Community Cookbook, and they’re here to tell us more about it.

Tags
Arts / Culture Tampa
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
