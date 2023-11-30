Bonus episode: The city of Tampa needs your recipes for its Soulwalk Community Cookbook

Listen to the episode

The holidays are a great time to gather family recipes, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell you about the City of Tampa’s Soulwalk Community Cookbook.

Tampa’s Soulwalk is a trail linking historic sites that tell the story of the city’s communities of color. The city is creating a companion cookbook, and they need your input. You have until the end of the year to submit recipes online at tampa.gov/soulwalk. Submission forms are also available at local libraries and City of Tampa community centers.

You don’t have to live within Tampa city limits to participate, and you don’t need to be Black, as long as your recipe reflects Black or African-American cuisine. Ida Walker and Tina Wright are part of the team behind the Soulwalk Community Cookbook, and they’re here to tell us more about it.

