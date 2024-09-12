© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

At YES CHEF Village, Marques 'Omaka' Clark helps kids access healthy food

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT

After growing up on food stamps, Clark started a program that holds community dinners for families living in food deserts.

Listen to the episode

When Marques Clark was a kid growing up in St. Pete, he lived on food stamps at home and free lunches at school—in other words, low-quality food.

Now as an adult, Marques is on a mission to teach healthier options to kids, particularly Black children. So in 2014, he started YES CHEF Village. Short for Youth Enrichment Service (YES) Children’s Healthier Eating Foundation (CHEF), the program educates kids and their families about better food options through community dinners and other initiatives.

Marques, who also goes by the name Chef Omaka, recently stopped by The Zest studio to chat with Dalia Colón. In this conversation, Marques discusses his journey to a healthier lifestyle, the connection between nutrition and physical/mental health and the prevalence of food deserts in Black neighborhoods.
