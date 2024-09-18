Busch Gardens announces a new Wild Oasis 'realm' to open in spring 2025

Busch Gardens on Tuesday announced plans for its latest attraction.

Billed as "North America’s most engaging and interactive adventure realm," Wild Oasis will be built within the Jungala area of the Tampa theme park.

According to a news release, the kid-friendly attraction will feature a rainforest, a drop tower with digital and sound effects, an interactive water play area, and a multilevel climbing canopy.

It will also include up-close views of a multispecies animal habitat.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay president Stewart Clark said it will be the first time in five years that visitors will have access to this part of the park.

"We are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm,” Clark said in the release.

Guests can purchase a 2025 Busch Gardens annual pass for early access to Wild Oasis before it opens to the public this spring.

Learn more about the new attraction here.

