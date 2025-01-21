© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Let this pirate playlist get you in the Gasparilla mood

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

All the soundscapes you need to inspire your plundering as you party and demand the key to the City of Tampa.

No pirate invasion is complete without a roundup of all the best songs worthy of Jose Gaspar himself.

While several Pirates of the Caribbean soundtracks are obvious choices, and certainly included in our playlist, you'll also find songs from the VeggieTales pirate movie (which makes a Tampa reference!); a smattering of Muppet Treasure Island tunes; some selections from pirate metal bands like Alestorm and the Dreadnoughts; sea shanties from Renaissance Festival band "The Crossjacks;" bangers from the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag videogame; and the viral TikTok "Wellerman" anthem — among others.

So grab your mateys, gather around ye olde bluetooth music player of yore, pour the rum, and enjoy WUSF's sampling of all the best ballads for pirates and buccaneers.
