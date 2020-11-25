As Enrollment Lags, New College Offers Guaranteed Admission To Qualified Area Students - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

As Enrollment Lags, New College Offers Guaranteed Admission To Qualified Area Students

New College of Florida is offering guaranteed admission to certain students. The goal is to boost enrollment at the Sarasota honors college, which has seen enrollment decline in recent years.

According to New College communications director Ann Comer-Woods, the college’s current enrollment is 676 students, compared to 726 last fall.

“Despite the challenges of COVID, New College experienced a nearly 10% increase in new student enrollment this fall (191), compared to last fall (174),” she said in an email.

“We aim to enroll 1,200 students by 2024-25.”

Under the guaranteed admission program announced earlier this month, students at six high schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties are certain to get a spot at New College if they meet GPA, test score, and course requirements.

Prospective students must also apply by December 1st.

High schools included in the program are Booker, Lakewood Ranch, North Port, Riverview, Sarasota High, and Southeast High.

The offer of guaranteed admission does not necessarily mean a free education, but New College offers several scholarship programs, and is encouraging students to see if they qualify.