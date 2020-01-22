Ashley Moody, Bob Gualtieri Appointed To Presidential Law Enforcement Commission - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Ashley Moody, Bob Gualtieri Appointed To Presidential Law Enforcement Commission

State Attorney General Ashley Moody is one of two Florida officials named to a Presidential Law Enforcement Commission. CREDIT Delaney Brown/WUSF Public Media

Florida’s law enforcement agencies will be represented by two local officials who have been appointed to a Presidential commission.

Attorney General William Barr announced the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice Wednesday, which looks to modernize solutions for reducing modern crime in America.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are among the 18 law enforcement officials named to assist in solving crimes in a new age.

“But as criminal threats and social conditions have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers, there is a need for a modern study of how law enforcement can best protect and serve American communities,” Barr said during a press conference Wednesday.

The commission is comprised of members from all law enforcement background, ranging from police chiefs, county sheriffs, prosecutors, and one state Attorney General – Moody.

“I am honored to serve on President Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice to enhance the safety of all Americans,” Moody said. “President Trump’s support of our brave law enforcement officers and his commitment to protecting law-abiding Americans is inspiring, and through my service on his Commission, I will work every day to further this worthy mission.”

According to Barr, “each member is expected to bring their own diverse experiences and backgrounds.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Gualtieri said, “I am honored to participate on this Presidential Commission and I’m looking forward to working with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and other leaders from across the country in this meaningful appointment.”

The Commission is expected to meet monthly for the next year and then report its findings to the Attorney General, who will submit a final report to the President.

Other members of the commission include:

Chair: Phil Keith, Director, Community Oriented Policing Services

Vice-Chair: Katharine Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs

David Bowdich, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Donald Washington, Director, United States Marshals Services

Regina Lombardo, Acting Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives

Erica Macdonald, United States Attorney, District Of Minnesota

D. Christopher Evans, Chief of Operations, Drug Enforcement Administration

James Clemmons, Sheriff, Richmond County, North Carolina

Frederick Frazier, City Council, McKinney, Texas/ Police Officer, Dallas Police Department

Gina Hawkins, Chief of Police, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Nancy Parr, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Chesapeake, Virginia

Craig Price, South Dakota Secretary of Public Safety

Gordon Ramsay, Chief of Police, Wichita, Kansas

David B. Rausch, Director, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

John Samaniego, Sheriff, Shelby County, Alabama

James Smallwood, Police Officer, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department