 Ashley Moody Warns Of Scams With Stimulus Money - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Ashley Moody Warns Of Scams With Stimulus Money

News Service of Florida
April 14, 2020 06:20 AM

Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians to be alert for scams as the federal government begins sending out money as part of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic-stimulus package.

“Anytime money is being doled out by the government, scammers will devise schemes to steal as much of it as possible,” Moody said in a video.

The first checks to Americans who qualify — up to $1,200 for eligible individuals or $2,400 for people married and filing taxes jointly — are being directly deposited into bank accounts of tax filers who have submitted bank information to the Internal Revenue Service.

“#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the IRS tweeted Saturday.

Moody advised people to learn when they could receive payments and to be suspicious of anyone requesting personal information in exchange for expedited payments.

“The IRS will not initiate contact with tax filers by email, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information,” Moody said in the video.

The one-time checks could be weeks or months away for people who didn’t set up direct-deposit accounts with the IRS.

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
Opera Tampa - Aida
All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Marine Biologist Reflects On A Lifetime Of Ocean Advocacy


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Surpasses 21,000 Cases, Social Distancing 'The New Normal,' And More


Read more

Florida Hotel Hot Spots Become Ghost Towns Because Of Coronavirus


Read more