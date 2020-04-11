 Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’ - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’

Mary Shedden
April 10, 2020 08:01 PM

Join public media stations WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando Tuesday for an exclusive Facebook Live conversation. You’ll get to ask Donna Peterson, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, your Covid-19 questions. 

It’s all part of a new show, called “The State We’re In” – broadcasting Tuesdays at noon. Each week, we’ll look at how the pandemic is reshaping people and communities along the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you.

We’re taking your questions now for Dean Peterson here and on Facebook.

Join us on Facebook Tuesday at noon to hear the answers.

