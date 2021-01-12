Azar Wants States To Speed Vaccine, Not Hold Back Second Doses - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Azar Wants States To Speed Vaccine, Not Hold Back Second Doses

The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people older than 65 and others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the administration is asking states to open up vaccines to everyone older than 65 and to get the vaccines to more people by not holding back the second vaccine dose.

States determine who gets the vaccines based on federal guidance. Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”

Azar said the vaccine production is such that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine can be released without jeopardizing immunization for those who got the first shot.

“We now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So everything is now available to our states and our health care providers.”