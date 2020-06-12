 'Back The Blue' Rally Planned For Downtown Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

‘Back The Blue’ Rally Planned For Downtown Tampa

Bradley George
June 12, 2020 01:59 PM

Supporters of law enforcement will gather in downtown Tampa Saturday.  

Kelli Campbell, one of the organizers, says it’s not a counter protest to Black Lives Matter demonstrations.  

“It’s not about anger. It’s not about hate. It’s not about taking one side or another about on any sort of stand. It’s just supporting,” she said.  

Campbell says she’s seen low morale among law enforcement first-hand. Her son-in-law is a police officer. 

It’s not clear how many people will attend. A Facebook invite shows more than 600 people are “interested” in the event.

Demonstrators will march to Tampa Police District 1 headquarters at 3818 W. Tampa Bay Blvd, starting at 11 a.m. 

Another round of Black Lives Matter protests is scheduled for later in the day Saturday.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

New Florida Law To Bring More Electric Charging Stations To State Highways


Read more

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update


Read more

2020 Elections: Florida's Qualified Candidates For Federal And State Races


Read more