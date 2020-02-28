 Back To School Tax 'Holiday' In Florida Moves Forward - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Back To School Tax ‘Holiday’ In Florida Moves Forward

News Service of Florida
February 28, 2020 07:33 AM
Shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothing that costs $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and computer accessories that cost $1,000 or less. iStock

As lawmakers prepare for formal budget negotiations, the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday signed off on a proposal that would provide a sales-tax “holiday” for back-to-school shoppers.

With no discussion, the committee unanimously approved a bill (SB 542), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, that would establish a 10-day tax holiday period from July 31 through Aug. 9.

Shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothing that costs $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and computer accessories that cost $1,000 or less.

The measure would reduce state general-revenue taxes by $50.3 million and local-government revenues by $14.8 million, according to a staff analysis.

The tax-holiday proposal will likely be part of broader negotiations on a tax package as Senate and House leaders hammer out a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

A wide-ranging House tax proposal (HB 7097), which was approved this week by the House Appropriations Committee, includes a three-day tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers.

David Brancaccio Aresty Speaker

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
BayCare - February, 2020 - posts
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Pharmacist Flu Treatment Backed In Senate


Read more

Coronavirus Leads USF, UT To Alter Study Abroad Plans


Read more

Six Months After Hurricane Dorian, Venice Ministry Hasn't Stopped Bahamas Relief


Read more