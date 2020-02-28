Back To School Tax 'Holiday' In Florida Moves Forward - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Back To School Tax ‘Holiday’ In Florida Moves Forward

As lawmakers prepare for formal budget negotiations, the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday signed off on a proposal that would provide a sales-tax “holiday” for back-to-school shoppers.

With no discussion, the committee unanimously approved a bill (SB 542), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, that would establish a 10-day tax holiday period from July 31 through Aug. 9.

Shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothing that costs $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and computer accessories that cost $1,000 or less.

The measure would reduce state general-revenue taxes by $50.3 million and local-government revenues by $14.8 million, according to a staff analysis.

The tax-holiday proposal will likely be part of broader negotiations on a tax package as Senate and House leaders hammer out a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

A wide-ranging House tax proposal (HB 7097), which was approved this week by the House Appropriations Committee, includes a three-day tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers.