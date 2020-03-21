 BayCare Changes Testing Requirements, Ends Hospital Visitations - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

BayCare Changes Testing Requirements, Ends Hospital Visitations

Dinorah Prevost
March 21, 2020 12:42 PM
Health workers in protective gear collect swabs from patients who drove up to the testing site. Stephanie Colombini WUSF Public Media

After opening up drive thru testing for COVID-19 Wednesday at locations across the Bay Area, BayCare is narrowing requirements for testing starting Saturday.

Because of limited testing supplies, the health care system will focus on testing people who it believes are most at risk at its seven locations, according to a news release.

People are now required to have physical symptoms in order to get screened and bring along a referral from their doctor that explicitly mentions those symptoms.

Drive thru hours will also be reduced to 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Test results will take at least five days to receive.

BayCare’s hospitals are also ending patient visitations starting Saturday. Only certain exceptions will be made and those visitors will be screened for signs of COVID-19.

Bay Area hospitals that are stopping visitations include:

Hillsborough County

  • St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – North
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – South
  • St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Pasco County

  • Morton Plant North Bay

Pinellas County

  • Bardmoor Emergency Center
  • BayCare Alliant Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony’s Hospital

Polk County

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital
  • Winter Haven Women’s Hospital
Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

2 More Deaths, 95 More Cases As Coronavirus Spreads


Read more

LIVE: Watch The White House Update On Coronavirus


Read more

Sailor Tests Positive For Coronavirus At MacDill Air Force Base


Read more