BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

For the first time in nearly five months, BayCare Health System is going to allow visitors – on a limited basis – at its hospitals.
Starting Wednesday, most inpatients will be allowed one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
BayCare closed visitation at its fifteen hospitals in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release from BayCare, visitors must be 18 or older, pass COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask for their entire visit.
These visitation changes are effective at:
Hillsborough County
Pasco County
Pinellas County
Polk County