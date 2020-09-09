BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again

For the first time in nearly five months, BayCare Health System is going to allow visitors – on a limited basis – at its hospitals.

Starting Wednesday, most inpatients will be allowed one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

BayCare closed visitation at its fifteen hospitals in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release from BayCare, visitors must be 18 or older, pass COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask for their entire visit.

Extended hours will be allowed for pediatric, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and mothers and newborns.

However, no visitors will be allowed for Behavioral Health or COVID-19 patients.

Patients arriving for surgeries and procedures will be allowed one visitor during pre-operation and recovery times.

Emergency Department patients, except for those presenting with respiratory symptoms, will be allowed one visitor once they are placed in their treatment room.

Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.

These visitation changes are effective at:

Hillsborough County

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview

St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

Pasco County

Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

Pinellas County

Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo

BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

Polk County

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women’s Hospital