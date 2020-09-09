 BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again

Mark Schreiner
September 09, 2020 10:00 AM
BayCare Health System, which owns St. Joseph's Hospital, has apologized for the parents' loss and said it is investigating what happened.

For the first time in nearly five months, BayCare Health System is going to allow visitors – on a limited basis – at its hospitals.

Starting Wednesday, most inpatients will be allowed one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

BayCare closed visitation at its fifteen hospitals in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release from BayCare, visitors must be 18 or older, pass COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask for their entire visit.

  • Extended hours will be allowed for pediatric, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and mothers and newborns.
  • However, no visitors will be allowed for Behavioral Health or COVID-19 patients.
  • Patients arriving for surgeries and procedures will be allowed one visitor during pre-operation and recovery times.
  • Emergency Department patients, except for those presenting with respiratory symptoms, will be allowed one visitor once they are placed in their treatment room.
  • Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.

These visitation changes are effective at:

Hillsborough County

  • St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
  • St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

Pasco County

  • Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

Pinellas County

  • Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo
  • BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
  • Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin
  • Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
  • St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

Polk County

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital
  • Winter Haven Women’s Hospital
