Beaches And Parks Are Reopening Across Florida. Here's What's Happening In Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Beaches And Parks Are Reopening Across Florida. Here’s What’s Happening In Tampa Bay

Some counties across Tampa Bay have reopened beaches and parks on a limited basis. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Last week saw Jacksonville residents flocking to the beach after its reopening by local officials.

Now some counties, including those in the Tampa Bay area, are looking to follow suit by offering restricted openings of public spaces and rescinding curfews for residents.

This week alone, Pasco County opted to open its parks on a limited basis, beaches will be open for outdoor activity in Sarasota, and Manatee lifted its temporary nighttime curfew.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he anticipates non-essential businesses will be able to reopen as risks of the coronavirus lower. DeSantis’ task force offered no timeline for the reopening of businesses in Florida, though. He has also argued Florida has been able to “flatten the curve.”

But not every municipality is eager to reopen.

In his weekly COVID-19 update, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said the city will reopen on its own timeline. The decision to lift a “safer-at-home” order will be made in consultation with a city advisory group comprised of representatives from the medical and small business community.

Florida saw its second largest increase in deaths from COVID-19 on April 22. According to the Florida Department of Health, there 28,832 people who tested positive for the disease as of noon on April 23.

So, as restrictions seem to loosen in some parts of the state, how are counties in Tampa Bay responding?

Pinellas County: Public beaches, pools and playgrounds will remain closed through at least May 1, according to county commissioners. This is in conjunciton with the county’s state of local emergency declaration, which has been extended through the same date. Boat ramps and marinas remain open, but people must adhere to social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit Pinellas County’s coronavirus webpage.

Hillsborough County: Parks and preserves remain closed. Last week, the county rescinded its short-lived curfew. Certain boat ramps remain open. For a full list, visit Hillsborough County’s coronavirus webpage.

Pasco County: Officials announced Tuesday that select parks, preserves and nature trails have reopened on a limited basis. Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and groups of 10 or more aren’t permitted.

The list of parks that reopened include:

Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City

Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson

Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey

Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, NPR

Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday

Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey

Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey

Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson

The following public boat ramps remain open:

Anclote River Park, Holiday (restroom access)

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson

Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey

Middle Lake, Dade City

Eagle Point Park, (kayak & canoe) New Port Richey

For more information, visit Pasco County’s coronavirus webpage.

Hernando County: Beaches and parks remain closed until April 30, following the statewide order issued by DeSantis at the end of March. Boat ramps and marinas remain open as long as people are following social distancing guidelines. Officials extended the bus fare suspension until May 31. For more information, visit Hernando County’s coronavirus webpage.

Polk County: Parks and natural resource facilities remain closed, including parks with playgrounds and recreational leagues, environmental lands and trails such as Fort Frasier, campgrounds, dog parks, the shooting range, History Center, Circle B Bar Reserve, Bone Valley ATV Park, Homeland Heritage Park and the county’s resource centers. Boat ramps in the county remain open with the exception of those in Lakeland, which are closed. For more information, visit Polk County’s coronavirus webpage.

Manatee County: On April 21, county commissioners voted 4-3 to rescind the nighttime curfew taking place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additionally, they voted to allocate up to $100,000 for acquiring more testing kits. The beaches remain closed to the public as well as some parks and preserves. Boat ramps are open to boaters and trailers only. Officials say residents wishing to use kayaks or canoes should use designated launches at parks and preserves that remain open. For a full list of the of which parks are closed, visit Manatee County’s coronavirus webpage.

Sarasota County: Beginning April 27, beaches in the county will reopen with restrictions. Residents will be allowed to swim, fish and walk on the beaches because those are deemed essential acitivites according to DeSantis statewide order. People will not, however, be able to sunbathe or use concession stands. Beach parking lots will also remain closed for now. Parks and recreation facilities remain closed through April 30. For a full list of closures and updates, visit Sarasota County’s coronavirus webpage.

City of Sarasota: City officials say Lido Beach will remain closed. City Manager Tom Barwin said lessening restrictions too early, coupled with limited testing, could backfire on them.

