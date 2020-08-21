 Before The Pandemic, Port Tampa Bay Was Booming - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Before The Pandemic, Port Tampa Bay Was Booming

Bradley George
August 21, 2020 01:50 PM

The report covers the period from October 2018 through September 2019. It’s a time when Port Tampa Bay broke records for cruise ship passengers. It also welcomed cargo vessels from Asia for the first time. The port set a record for revenue for the third year in a row.

But since the start of the pandemic, cruise business has ground to a halt and cargo shipments have slowed down.

Recent financial statements show revenue is down more than 8 percent for the ten-month period that ended in July.

In a video message, CEO Paul Anderson said Port Tampa Bay can play a part in the economic recovery.

“Cargo must continue to flow,” he said. “This pandemic has accelerated the need for shippers and carriers, who are redoubling their efforts to find a better, more efficient solution.”

All of Florida’s ports are asking Congress for aid as part of the next pandemic relief bill.

BayCare
Ultimate Medical Academy



Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Six-Year-Old Hillsborough Co. Girl Becomes State's Youngest COVID-19 Victim


Read more

College Students Move Into Dorms With Stricter COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place


Read more

College Students Move Into Dorms With Stricter COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place


Read more