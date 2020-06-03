Black Voices In Tampa Bay Matter | Florida Matters - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Black Voices In Tampa Bay Matter | Florida Matters

Protesters at Cyrus Green Park in Tampa DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Brian Butler is a former Army officer, president and CEO of his own Tampa company – and African American.

Butler says that last definition has defined much of his life – including being stopped several times for no reason other than his color. In the wake of protests and riots after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, he was moved to write an opinion piece for the Tampa Bay Times.

In this excerpt from Tuesday’s Florida Matters, WUSF’s Steve Newborn asks Butler whether he’s grown accustomed to being profiled – and whether he harbors any bitterness because of it.

Listen to an excerpt from the interview

You can hear the complete interview with Brian Butler – and voices from some of this weekend’s protesters – on Florida Matters.