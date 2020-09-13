 Bloomberg To Spend At Least $100M To Help Biden In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Bloomberg To Spend At Least $100M To Help Biden In Florida

Associated Press
September 13, 2020 08:37 AM
Wikimedia Commons

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s spending reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that’s a priority for President Donald Trump.

A victory for Biden in Florida would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about the strength of Biden’s campaign.

Bloomberg dropped out in March and endorsed Biden.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Reaches Out To 2 Million Unregistered Voters


Read more

Tropical Storm Watches Issued for Florida Panhandle Ahead of Sally


Read more

Florida Again Reports More Than 3,000 New Cases Of COVID-19


Read more