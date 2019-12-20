Boeing's Starliner Lifts Off From Florida, Suffers "Anomaly" En Route To Space Station - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Boeing’s Starliner Lifts Off From Florida, Suffers “Anomaly” En Route To Space Station

Boeing's Starliner launches from Cape Canaveral. Photo: Elizabeth Gondar / WMFE

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Boeing successfully launched a spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s part of an effort to launch humans from the U.S. for the first time since 2011.

But the spacecraft failed to ignite its engines for a critical burn to put it into an orbit to reach the space station. “Starliner had a Mission Elapsed Time (MET) anomaly causing the spacecraft to believe that it was in an orbital insertion burn, when it was not,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. It’s unclear if it will make it to the station.

Starliner in stable orbit. The burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Working the issue. — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019

“Boeing and NASA are working together to review options for the test and mission opportunities available while the Starliner remains in orbit,” the company said in a statement.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule carried no people when it launched. Instead, it’s carrying a dummyBoei named Rosie.

It’s a test launch for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The agency is using private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to get astronauts to the station.

SpaceX successfully conducted a similar test flight back in March. Human missions from Florida are expected early next year — a first since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

Copyright 2019 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE