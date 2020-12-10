Boil Water Notice For Tampa Residents Could Be Lifted Pending Test Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Boil Water Notice For Tampa Residents Could Be Lifted Pending Test Results

Workers complete repairs on a damaged water main at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility. City of Tampa

A boil water notice for city of Tampa residents, as well as some Hillsborough County communities that receive their water from the city, could be lifted today.

It went into effect Monday afternoon after an outside contractor hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

The first round of water quality testing on Wednesday, from samples collected at

nursing homes, hospitals and highly populated areas, showed no evidence of contamination, according to the Tampa Water Department.

The results of a second round of tests will be available this morning.

Officials say the notice will be lifted after the Tampa Water Department conducts two rounds of tests to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and verify that the water is safe to drink.

This is a developing story.