Brush Fire Closes Starkey Park In Pasco County - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Brush Fire Closes Starkey Park In Pasco County

The Florida Forest Service reports the fire at Starkey Park has grown to an estimated 30 acres, more than double in size from earlier Friday. florida forest service

Starkey Park in Pasco County was closed Friday due to a brush fire.

The Florida Forest Service reports the fire that has grown to an estimated 30 acres, more than double in size from earlier Friday.

The fire is 10% contained, according to the Forest Service.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews on scene say light smoke has formed along Starkey Boulevard, with reports of ash falling in nearby neighborhoods. Motorists are urged to use caution.

No home are in danger, fire officials said.

Other large fires have been causing problems for more than a week in Florida’s panhandle, and in Collier County, where Alligator Alley was shut down on Thursday. It has since reopened.

On Thursday, a group of Pasco firefighters deployed to Collier with crews from Hernando County, Lakeland, Sumter County, and the Villages to help with firefighting operations.