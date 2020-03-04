Buckhorn Says Bloomberg's Exit Shot In The Arm For Biden - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Buckhorn Says Bloomberg’s Exit Shot In The Arm For Biden

Bob Buckhorn, left, says Mike Bloomberg's exit from the presidential campaign will boost Joe Biden, right Wikimedia Commons

Wednesday morning, he was Michael Bloomberg’s Florida campaign co-chair. By noon, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn was backing Joe Biden for president.

Buckhorn is disappointed – but not surprised – by Bloomberg dropping out of the race. But he says it’s the best way to concentrate Democrats on their main goal – making Donald Trump a one-termer. Buckhorn says Bloomberg’s endorsement gives something that Biden lacks in places like Florida: an organization already in place.Click here to listen to the story

“We’ve been up and running for 100 days. We’re on the ground, we’re knocking on doors. Biden had none of that stuff,” he said. “And so I think what he will get with the Bloomberg team coming over to him is what he desperately needs for the long-term.

And it’s not just in Florida, he says.

“This gives him a ready-made, already-staffed organization in place in most of these big states, as well as the states Democrats lost in 2016 that Democrats need to win in 2020,” he said, “those being Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois.”

That might be accomplished by establishing a Super PAC that could pay Bloomberg’s people to transition to the Biden campaign.

“You will not find a better human being than Joe Biden,” Buckhorn said. “And I think that decency translates – particularly in comparison to the amoral occupant of the White House that we currently have – and I think Americans have enough of Donald Trump, and they’re ready to take their government back.”

Buckhorn said if Bernie Sanders gets the nomination, his chances to send Trump back to Mar-a-Lago are “slim and none.”