Bucs Beat Washington, Move Step Closer To Super Bowl In Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Bucs Beat Washington, Move Step Closer To Super Bowl In Tampa

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a step closer to the Super Bowl after beating the Washington Football Team 31-23 Saturday night in the NFC Wild Card game.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ first playoff game in 12 years. The team led by just five points in the fourth quarter, but pulled ahead when running back Leonard Fournette scored on a three-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left.

“It was a tough, hard-nosed game,” said Brady. “Washington had a lot of fight in them. We had an opportunity to pull away and just couldn’t quite do it. We didn’t score enough points in the red area so there’s certainly a lot to improve on. But it’s great to get a win and figure out who we’re playing tomorrow and go from there.”

The Bucs next face either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams in Divisional play. The Saints play the Chicago Bears today.

According to Buccaneers.com, the win was the franchise’s first playoff victory since winning the Super Bowl in 2002. And if the team does make it to the Super Bowl, the Bucs will be the first team every to play a Super Bowl at home.

Super Bowl LV is being held Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.