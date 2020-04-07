Bucs Going Back To Tradition With New Uniforms For Brady's First Season - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Bucs Going Back To Tradition With New Uniforms For Brady’s First Season

The Bucs are going with the more tradition colors they wore from 1997-2013. Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are going back to their past while looking to their new future with Tom Brady at quarterback.

After teasing the release of a new uniform in April, the team unveiled its new look for the 2020 season — its fourth uniform change in the team’s since the team’s inception in 1976.

Gone are the digital clock numbers and dark colors that were widely criticized when they were introduced in 2014, and back are the traditional richer red, pewter and white that the Bucs wore during their most successful years — including the Super Bowl championship in 2003.

The new uniforms include variations of all-white, red jersey with pewter pants, and the “Color Rush” scheme of all-pewter.

They also include touches of orange — an ode to the team’s original “creamsicle” uniforms — and black and white accents.

In a quick music video that featured inside linebacker Devin White, linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin (before he gave his No. 12 to Brady), the team showed the new look.

Some fans had called for the return to orange, and it’s not clear if those throwback uniforms may appear at some time this season.

“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Bucs co-owner and co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a news release. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way.”

“The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans,” Glazer said.

The team’s helmet will remain largely the same, with the exception of a black face mask and a smaller flag logo.

Bucs fans took to social media to show they’re in favor of the change:

the most interesting thing about the Bucs revised uniforms, for me, is the use of two sets of pewter pants pic.twitter.com/q3m1I2dTtP— madebytim (@MadeByTim) April 7, 2020

Gonna miss the old Bucs uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Cg2acgvip8— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) April 7, 2020

The new Bucs jerseys pic.twitter.com/G1ppUQtpkx— Matt Koval (@matthewkoval_) April 7, 2020

Me when I find out I’ll never have to see the #Bucs w/ those horrible shoulder colors & alarm clock numbers pic.twitter.com/mkoT8mZWsw— Michael F. Weber (@m_weber) April 7, 2020

Although quite a few folks were hoping for the return of Bucco Bruce and their original creamsicle uniforms:

If the Bucs didn’t realize they would have sold a billion Tom Brady creamsicle jerseys they’re doing something wrong— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 7, 2020

Live look at the Bucs fumbling the opportunity to go back to one of the best unis of all time… pic.twitter.com/Tr2hKeWGy0— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 7, 2020

I like the Bucs “new” uniforms but they really should have changed their colors to the old school creamsicle. Then next year you could change the logo and helmet. pic.twitter.com/aTJBqWJxcJ— Connor Brown (@DWNBN608305) April 7, 2020

